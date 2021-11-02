In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This technology and specialty materials company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus
Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote
Celanese has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Celanese Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Celanese Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Celanese Corporation Quote
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
