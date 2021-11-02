Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This technology and specialty materials company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Celanese Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

