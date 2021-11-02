In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 3.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
