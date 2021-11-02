Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

LendingClub Corporation (LC - Free Report) : This company that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

LendingClub Corporation Price and Consensus

LendingClub’s shares gained 66.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

LendingClub Corporation Price

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Co’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Moelis & Company Price

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Xilinx, Inc. Price and Consensus

Xilinx’s shares gained 21.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Xilinx, Inc. Price

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


