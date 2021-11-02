In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
LendingClub Corporation (LC - Free Report) : This company that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
LendingClub’s shares gained 66.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Co’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Xilinx’s shares gained 21.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
