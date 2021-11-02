Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.

 

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.88% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.

 

