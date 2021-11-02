In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) - free report >>
Bunge Limited (BG) - free report >>
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) - free report >>
Bunge Limited (BG) - free report >>
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Civista Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.88% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.