Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) : This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

 

Carlyle Group’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Consumer Portfolio Services’ shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Saia’s shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

