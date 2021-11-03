We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) : This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The Carlyle Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Carlyle Group’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Price
The Carlyle Group Inc. price | The Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Quote
Consumer Portfolio Services’ shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Price
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. price | Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote
Saia’s shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Saia, Inc. Price
Saia, Inc. price | Saia, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.