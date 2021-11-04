Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

 

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This operator of food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

 

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) - free report >>

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples transportation