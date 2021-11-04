We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This operator of food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here