In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) - free report >>
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) - free report >>
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Ladder Capital Corp (LADR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Ladder Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ladder Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ladder Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.67% and its five-year average dividend yield is 8.93%.
Ladder Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ladder Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ladder Capital Corp Quote
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79% and its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.
Dow Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dow Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Territorial Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Territorial Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.
Territorial Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Territorial Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.