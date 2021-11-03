Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.67% and its five-year average dividend yield is 8.93%.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79% and its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.

 

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

 

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

 

