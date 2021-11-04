In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote
Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Repsol, S.A. Price and Consensus
Repsol, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol, S.A. Quote
Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Repsol, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Repsol, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Repsol, S.A. Quote
