Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


