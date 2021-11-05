We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus
Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote
Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ashford Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ashford Inc. Quote
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This company that engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 90 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus
Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote
Sterling Construction has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.06, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sterling Construction Company Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Sterling Construction Company Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.