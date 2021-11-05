Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

 

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ashford Inc. Quote

 

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This company that engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 90 days.

 

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

 

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

 

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

 

Sterling Construction has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.06, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sterling Construction Company Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Construction Company Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Construction Company Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) - free report >>

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) - free report >>

Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace auto-tires-trucks finance