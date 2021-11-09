Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) : This owner and operator of membership warehouses in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Level One Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants under the trademark Papa John's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


