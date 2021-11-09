We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) : This owner and operator of membership warehouses in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Level One Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants under the trademark Papa John's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.