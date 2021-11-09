In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:
BungeLimited (BG - Free Report) : This integrated global agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Bunge’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This provider of vehicle rental services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Gartner’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
