Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 4.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
