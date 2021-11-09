Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Nomura Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 4.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

