Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) : This provider of genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


