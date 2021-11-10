In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Bancolombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Donnelley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.77, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vista OutdoorInc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65, compared with 35.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
