Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

