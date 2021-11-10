In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.
