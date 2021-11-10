In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) - free report >>
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) - free report >>
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price and Consensus
Donnelley Financial Solutions price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote
Donnelley’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price
Donnelley Financial Solutions price | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Cross Country Healthcare’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) : This provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote
Expeditors’ shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.