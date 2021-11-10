Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price and Consensus

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price and Consensus

Donnelley Financial Solutions price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote

Donnelley’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price

Donnelley Financial Solutions price | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) : This provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Expeditors’ shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) - free report >>

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical transportation