Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alloy steel as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Cenovus Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Cenovus Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote

Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yelp Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - free report >>

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - free report >>

Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) - free report >>

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>

Published in

furniture-retailers industrial-products internet oil-energy transportation