New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alloy steel as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.