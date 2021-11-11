In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
TecnoglassInc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NewmarkGroup, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate advisory firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Newmark has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 4.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
