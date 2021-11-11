In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) - free report >>
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) - free report >>
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
Newmark’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Newmark Group, Inc. Price
Newmark Group, Inc. price | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC - Free Report) : This provider of retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.4% over the last 60 days.
Freedom Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Freedom Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Freedom Holding Corp. Quote
Freedom’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Freedom Holding Corp. Price
Freedom Holding Corp. price | Freedom Holding Corp. Quote
Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE - Free Report) : This investment management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Hamilton Lane Inc. Price and Consensus
Hamilton Lane Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hamilton Lane Inc. Quote
Hamilton Lane’s shares gained 22.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hamilton Lane Inc. Price
Hamilton Lane Inc. price | Hamilton Lane Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.