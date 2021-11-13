In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
QCRHoldings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
QCR’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
InfineonTechnologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Infineon’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
