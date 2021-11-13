Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

QCRHoldings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

QCR’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

InfineonTechnologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Infineon Technologies AG Price

Infineon Technologies AG Price

Infineon Technologies AG price | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - free report >>

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance semiconductor