Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, refines, transports and markets natural gas, oil and produces chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.24%.

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

