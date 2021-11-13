In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, refines, transports and markets natural gas, oil and produces chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.
Eni SpA Price and Consensus
Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.
Eni SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Eni SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Eni SpA Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.24%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.
Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
