New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) : This cloud networking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ - Free Report) : This self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


