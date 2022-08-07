We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus
Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) : This cloud networking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ - Free Report) : This self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price and Consensus
RLJ Lodging Trust price-consensus-chart | RLJ Lodging Trust Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.