Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

