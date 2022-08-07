In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus
Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Portland General Electric Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Portland General Electric Company dividend-yield-ttm | Portland General Electric Company Quote
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
MGIC Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
MGIC Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
