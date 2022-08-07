Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Portland’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) : This cloud networking solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Arista’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

