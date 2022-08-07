In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>
Portland General Electric Company (POR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>
Portland General Electric Company (POR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus
Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Portland’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Portland General Electric Company Price
Portland General Electric Company price | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) : This cloud networking solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
Arista’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price
Arista Networks, Inc. price | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
MGIC’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price
MGIC Investment Corporation price | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.