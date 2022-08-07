In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Suncor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Suncor Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Suncor Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
MGIC Rental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 347.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MGIC Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
MGIC Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 18.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Titan Machinery Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
