Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company  carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 28.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) : This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


