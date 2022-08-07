In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 28.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) : This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Carlisle has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
