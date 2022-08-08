In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) : This provider of environmental and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors’ shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 263.6% over the last 60 days.
Eneti’s shares gained 19% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company focused on CNS diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Supernus’ shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
