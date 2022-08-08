In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
