Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Exxon Mobil has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) - free report >>

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy