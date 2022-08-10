In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AMN’s shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Busey Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
First Busey’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) : This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Now’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
