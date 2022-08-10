Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

AMN’s shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Busey Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

First Busey’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Busey Corporation Price

First Busey Corporation Price

First Busey Corporation price | First Busey Corporation Quote

Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) : This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

NOW Inc. Price and Consensus

NOW Inc. Price and Consensus

NOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | NOW Inc. Quote

Now’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NOW Inc. Price

NOW Inc. Price

NOW Inc. price | NOW Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) - free report >>

NOW Inc. (DNOW) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy