Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

AMN has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.17, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc pe-ratio-ttm | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This powersports vehicles and marine products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BRP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BRP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BRP Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BRP Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Insight has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 18.33 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

BRP Inc. (DOOO) - free report >>

Published in

medical