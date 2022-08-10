In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AMN has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.17, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This powersports vehicles and marine products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
BRP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Insight has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 18.33 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
