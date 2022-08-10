In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Delek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager and operator of container-ships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
American Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
