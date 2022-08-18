In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks’s shares gained 88.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries provides footwear and sports apparel product which includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.
On Holding’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International’s shares gained 26.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.