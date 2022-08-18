In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) - free report >>
Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) - free report >>
Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orient Overseas International Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.14%, compared with the industry average of 8.57%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens