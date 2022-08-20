We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel products including ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Sonoco (SON - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This state-chartered bank that provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.