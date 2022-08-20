Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

On Holding (ONON - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel products including ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco (SON - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This state-chartered bank that provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

