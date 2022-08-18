Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

TFI International (TFII - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics industry which identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 95.4% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankershas a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

