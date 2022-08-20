Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International’ shares gained 17.0% over the last 6 months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company that through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana’s shares gained 5.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 45.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

