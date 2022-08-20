In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International’ shares gained 17.0% over the last 6 months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company that through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Corporation Indiana’s shares gained 5.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 45.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
