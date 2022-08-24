Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.61%, compared with the industry average of 8.83%.

National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%.

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This ingredients solutions provider which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

