Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.4% over the last 60 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heartland Express, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heartland Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heartland Express, Inc. Quote

Heartland Express’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heartland Express, Inc. Price

Heartland Express, Inc. Price

Heartland Express, Inc. price | Heartland Express, Inc. Quote

Vipshop (VIPS - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online platform for various brands in the People's Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited price | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 94.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) - free report >>

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary transportation