Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.4% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Express’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vipshop (VIPS - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online platform for various brands in the People's Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 94.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
