Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Cheniere Energy(LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1  and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) : This company which explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally and operates throughout Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobilhas a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

