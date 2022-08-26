In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
Cheniere Energy(LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) : This company which explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally and operates throughout Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobilhas a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
