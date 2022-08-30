In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.4%, compared with the industry average of 9.8%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 1%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. Price and Consensus
First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
First BanCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First BanCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote
