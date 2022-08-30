Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.4%, compared with the industry average of 9.8%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

