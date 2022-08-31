Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

