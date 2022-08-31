In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
