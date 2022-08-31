In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Startek’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Kirin’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
