Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


