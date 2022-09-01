We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, restructurings, rescue financing, and buyouts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Ares Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Ares Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Capital Corporation Quote
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.