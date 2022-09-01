Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

transportation