New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) : This company which provides video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.3% over the last 60 days.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) : This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
