Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus
Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote
BAE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.05, compared with 36.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bae Systems PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Bae Systems PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
James River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.30, compared with 17.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) : This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Chesapeake Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chesapeake Energy Corporation Quote
Chesapeake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49, compared with 17.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Chesapeake Energy Corporation Quote
