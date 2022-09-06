Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Westamerica Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Westamerica Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Westamerica Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Westamerica Bancorporation Quote

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY - Free Report) : This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) - free report >>

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) - free report >>

Klabin SA (KLBAY) - free report >>

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) - free report >>

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation