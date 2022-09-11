In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.46, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
