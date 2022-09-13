Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleumhas a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1  and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

