Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.56%, compared with the industry average of 8.94%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33 %, compared with the industry average of 1.92%.
Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)
Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote
Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.44%, compared with the industry average of 0.90%.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
